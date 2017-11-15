Westerly residents asked to boil their water

By: News Staff

Email: news@abc6.com

Twitter: @ABC6

WESTERLY, R.I. (WLNE) — Residents in Westerly are urged to boil their water after E. coli bacteria was found in a water sample.

A sample taken from the Bradford 2 Well taken on Monday showed the presence of the bacteria, Westerly Water Department officials said on Wednesday.

“The recommendation to boil for one minute pertains to water used for drinking, cooking, making ice, brushing teeth, washing dishes, and food preparation. Boiling kills bacteria and other organisms in the water. Infants and young children should not be bathed in this water because they may swallow it accidentally. Anyone else using this water for bathing or showering should be careful to avoid swallowing the water,” said Wendelken.

E. coli, a form of bacteria which indicates that water may be contaminated with human or animal wastes, could cause short-term health effects, such as cramps, nausea, headaches, diarrhea, or other symptoms.

Water contaminated with the bacteria presents a high health risk for infants, young children, and people with a severely compromised immune system.

The health advisory will stay in effect until actions are completed to correct the water and free it from bacteria. When this requirement is lifted, the Westerly Water Department will send out a public notice.

©WLNE-TV / ABC6 2017