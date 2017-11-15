A closer look: Police report details case against Warwick principal

By John Krinjak

Email: jkrinjak@abc6.com

Twitter: @johnkrinjakABC6

WARWICK, R.I. (WLNE) -- After an elementary school principal in Warwick was arrested for not reporting startling allegations of sexual abuse between children, the police report released to us Wednesday details claims from the victim's parent, saying that principal was not taking the case seriously.

Cedar Hill Elementary School principal Dr. Colleen Mercurio has been put on paid leave.

She's facing a misdemeanor charge of failure to report child abuse.

Warwick Police say they were notified of alleged abuse involving Cedar Hill Elementary students this summer.

But it was last fall that a child at the school said they had been sexually touched under clothing while riding the school bus for the past two years--and that kissing and touching of private parts.

ABC 6 News has learned that there was a separate incident of sexual harassment reported in 2015. The school resource officer ultimately classified that matter as bullying, and determined it should be handled within the school.

The second incident that led to charges in this case was first reported in the fall of 2016.

Police say they were notified of this abuse over the summer. After a months long investigation a warrant was issued for Mercurio. She surrendered last week.

Late Wednesday Mercurio's lawyer issued a statement on her behalf saying in part:

"Dr. Mercurio has consistently and faithfully followed all district protocols regarding student safety during her tenure and has always contacted DCYF when the law requires."

Mercurio is due in court next month.

Her attorney says she looks forward to clearing her name.

