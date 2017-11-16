Estranged husband arrested for murder in Providence

By: News Staff
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Police have arrested the estranged husband of the woman found dead inside her Providence home.
46-year-old Bosco Tukamuhabwa was taken into police custody on Wednesday.
The victim, 44-year-old Maniriho Nkinamubanzi, was found dead inside a closet of her Ontario Street home last week.
Nkinamubanzi had recently separated from her husband and had a restraining order against him.
Tukamuhabwa expected to appear in court Thursday.
