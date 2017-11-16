New state police head amid criticism of altered report - ABC6 - Providence, RI and New Bedford, MA News, Weather

New state police head amid criticism of altered report

Gov. Baker swears in Colonel Kerry Gilpin as superintendent of the Massachusetts State Police Gov. Baker swears in Colonel Kerry Gilpin as superintendent of the Massachusetts State Police

By The Associated Press

BOSTON, MA (AP) - The governor of Massachusetts has appointed a new superintendent for the state police following the resignation of Col. Richard McKeon, amid claims he ordered a trooper to alter a police report on the arrest of a judge's daughter.

Republican Gov. Charlie Baker announced Wednesday that he has appointed Col. Kerry Gilpin as the new superintendent for the Massachusetts State Police. The appointment is effective immediately.

Gilpin is a 23-year state police veteran. She most recently served as deputy division commander of the Division of Standards and Training.

The Republican governor says Gilpin "brings decades of experience and knowledge to her post, with a deep understanding of the state police force at every level."

McKeon resigned as superintendent on Friday.

On Tuesday his second-in-command, former Deputy Superintendent Francis Hughes, also retired.

