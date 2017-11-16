Roger Williams Park Zoo to offer free admission Black Friday

By News Staff

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) – Roger Williams Park Zoo has announced they will be offering free admission on Black Friday, November 24.

Visitors to the zoo are asked to bring non-perishable food items in lieu of an entrance fee, which will be donated to the Rhode Island Community Food Bank. Donations will be collected at the front gates of the zoo.

A complete list of the Rhode Island Community Food Bank’s most needed items can be found here.

The zoo added that many of their animals –including red pandas, snow leopards, moon bears and red wolves – all enjoy the brisk temperatures the end of the year brings.

More information regarding the free zoo day can be found at rwpzoo.org

