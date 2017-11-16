Man whose relatives died mysteriously gets a lawyer in suit - ABC6 - Providence, RI and New Bedford, MA News, Weather

Man whose relatives died mysteriously gets a lawyer in suit

By The Associated Press

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) – A Vermont man who's a suspect in the death of his millionaire grandfather is no longer representing himself in his family's lawsuit accusing him of killing his grandfather and possibly his mother in a bid to collect an inheritance.

Nathan Carman is a suspect in the 2013 shooting death of 87-year-old real estate developer John Chakalos in Connecticut. No one has been arrested. He also was questioned about when his boat sank with his mother on it near Rhode Island during their 2016 fishing trip. She's presumed dead.      

Her sisters sued in New Hampshire and asked a judge to block Carman from collecting money from the estate.

Carman now has a lawyer who has until Dec. 6 to respond to his family's lawsuit. A probate judge is scheduled to review the case on Dec. 15.

