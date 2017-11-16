Fall River Police search for missing teen

By News Staff

FALL RIVER, MA (WLNE) – The Fall River Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance in locating a missing girl

Jaidynn Garcia-Vilkri, 15, of Fall River, was last seen Tuesday afternoon leaving Durfee High School. Garcia is currently living in the custody of the Department of Children and Families.

Police say Garcia is believed to be with her boyfriend Noah Souto AGE 18.

Garcia is not known to have a cell phone. Police say Souto’s cell phone was reached out to but he hung up and has since turned it off.

Anyone with information regarding this investigation is asked to contact the Fall River Police Department at 508-676-8511 or call anonymously on the TIPS line at 508-672-8477.

