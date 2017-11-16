New Bedford superintendent resigns - ABC6 - Providence, RI and New Bedford, MA News, Weather

New Bedford superintendent resigns

NEW BEDFORD, MA (WLNE) – Superintendent of schools for the New Bedford school district Pia Durkin has resigned from her position, effective at the end of the current school year.

In a resignation letter addressed to Mayor Jonathan Mitchell and school committee members on November 16, Durkin expresses pride in the work that the school system has accomplished over the last several years. “We have reached many milestones that now proudly show the entire Commonwealth that New Bedford is a very different educational system than it was five years ago.”

The letter touched only briefly upon the superintendent’s reasons for resigning, citing “major philosophical differences” between herself and several current and incoming school committee members.

“Between now and my leave date in June,” Durkin’s letter says, “I will continue to work with my amazing team of principals and administrators who remain relentless to do what is best for the children they serve”.

Durkin’s resignation is effective June 30, 2018.

