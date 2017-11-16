UPDATE: Warwick police issue arrest warrant for Donald Morgan

The man, believed by police to be Donald Morgan, who shoplifted from Macy's

By Sam Vaccaro

Email: svaccaro@abc6.com

Twitter: @ABC6

WARWICK, R.I. (WLNE) — Warwick police have now issued an arrest warrant for the man charged with stealing a police cruiser last week, leading to a manhunt and a deadly officer involved shooting, for assault with a dangerous weapon and felony shoplifting.

Warwick Police released surveillance images on November 7th depicting Donald Morgan stealing two Women’s North Face jackets from the Macy’s store at the Warwick Mall.

Police say when an employee confronted the man as he attempted to leave the store the man threatened the employee with a knife and exited the store, leaving the mall premises in a gray Nissan Sentra.

Warwick Police tell ABC6 that they now believe the man in the images to be Donald Morgan, who was captured in Cumberland on November 10th.

Morgan is currently being held at the ACI in Cranston on multiple charges including escape from custody, possession of a stolen motor vehicle, larceny of a motor vehicle, and resisting arrest.

©WLNE-TV / ABC6 2017