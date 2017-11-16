Rhode Island on track for $60M budget deficit - ABC6 - Providence, RI and New Bedford, MA News, Weather

Rhode Island on track for $60M budget deficit

By: The Associated Press

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Rhode Island is on pace for a $60 million deficit in the current fiscal year due in large part to higher than expected spending by state agencies.             

The state budget office released a report saying agencies are on track to spend about $64 million more than was authorized in the budget passed earlier this year.            

The deficit projection made Wednesday is based on actual first quarter spending and updated forecasts for revenue and social services.              

The departments on track to overspend for most agencies including the state's Medicaid program; the Department of Behavioral Healthcare, Development Disabilities and Hospitals; and the Department of Children, Youth and Families.              

House Speaker Nicholas Mattiello, a Democrat, said the overspending seemed avoidable with “tighter controls and better execution of budget initiatives.”

