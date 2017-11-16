Cancer: The leading cause of death among firefighters

By: News Staff

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Alarming new numbers show firefighters are three times more likely to develop cancer than the average person. In Providence the number of cases is on the rise.

At 27–years–old, Donna MacDonald’s childhood dream of becoming a firefighter finally came true. In 2001, she joined the Providence Fire Department, the first one in her family to suit up.

“Firefighting is heavy on tradition,” says MacDonald.

In the next few years, she fought hundreds of fires, but then came one that would change her life forever.

“It was a chemical fire. I broke out in a rash all over my neck and chest and the next day I came in wore that same gear again and exposed myself again and broke out with that same rash,” says MacDonald.

Soon after that, she started having health problems.

She was diagnosed with a rare bone cancer in her sternum, in the same area where that rash developed.

“They have never seen it in a sternum before, it’s usually in an arm or a leg,” adds MacDonald.

The only cure is removing her sternum and replacing it with a prosthetic. Despite that, she stayed with the fire department, but years later the problems came back.

“I started getting these tumors in my body,” says MacDonald.

Donna was finally forced to retire a year and a half ago at the age of 43.

According to the International Association of Firefighters, cancer is now the leading cause of death among firefighters.

Fire departments in Providence and Boston both reporting elevated cancer rates especially in firefighters in their 40’s.

Donna says part of the problem, there are more chemicals in homes than ever before.

“You didn’t have big screen TVs in the house, you didn’t have a lap top in every room, building materials weren’t made with plastics so now those plastics are burning a lot more hotter and more toxic,” says MacDonald.

She says those toxins can seep through gear, directly into their skin.

Donna now works for the nonprofit group, Firefighter Cancer Support Network, helping comrades with cancer.

“I get calls daily with firefighters being diagnosed in this area,” says MacDonald.

While she’s convinced her years on the job caused her health problems, she admits, she could have done more to protect herself.

“I would have washed my gear more and made those changes, but I would definitely do this job all over,” adds MacDonald.

Today Donna is cancer free but she is one of the lucky ones.

Coming up Friday on ABC 6 News at 11, we’ll show you what steps the Providence Fire Department is now taking to protect their own.

