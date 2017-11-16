UPDATE: Beef hotpot to blame for carbon monoxide levels at Saint Andrew's School

By: News Staff

BARRINGTON, R.I. (WLNE) — A microwaveable dish is to blame for high carbon monoxide levels at a Barrington prep school Thursday night.

Authorities responded to Saint Andrew's School for the report of carbon monoxide leak in one of the dormitories around 5:24 p.m.

But as officials from the Barrington Fire Department investigated, things took an unexpected turn.

Technicians called to the scene ruled that there was no gas, or wood-burning elements in the dorm that would trigger those levels, and as the investigation continued, firefighters managed to track the the higher levels to a single dorm room.

A student in that room told authorities he was making a meal called a 'hotpot' that his parents sent him from another country.

ABC6 News learned that levels soared when firefighters placed their CO detectors near the beef dinner 'hotpot'.

The room was idling at 80 parts per million, said Captain Scott Carroll with the Barrington Fire Department, but the meters shot up to around 150 parts per million when placed close to the dish.

The dish contained the meal as well as a white packet that once placed under the food, would act as a self-heating element.

The dormitory was evacuated and ventilated while firefighters made sure there were no other issues, and the dinner confiscated.

Four students were evaluated for possible exposure, but none were transported.

No further information is available at this time.

