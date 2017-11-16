Councilor proposes installing cameras in all Providence classrooms

By John Krinjak

Email: jkrinjak@abc6.com

Twitter: @johnkrinjakABC6

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) -- If you have a child in the Providence school system, big brother could soon be watching them.

A proposal to put cameras in all classrooms was introduced by Councilor John Igliozzi at Thursday night's council meeting.

"When a child goes into the school grounds they have an expectation of safety," said Igliozzi.

Right now the city's schools currently have cameras--most are outside, with some in hallways.

"We're talking about expanding the camera system within the school system to include classrooms, cafeterias, auditoriums, and all those types of areas where there's interaction between students to students, students to faculty. And therefore, if anything occurs, we can get to the issue quick, fast and address it," said Igliozzi.

The move follows allegations that a gym teacher at Harry Kizirian Elementary School molested several girls, as well as a violent incident between a student and an administrator at Central High School.

"Everybody had video. Everybody had film. Except the school department," said Igliozzi.

Igliozzi says it's crucial that schools at least have the same tools as students to investigate these incidents, and prevent so many staff from being put on administrative leave--a number he puts close to 60 right now.

"Unfortunately, when these interactions occur, usually we see it on YouTube from one of the children's phones. But the fundamental difference is, we don't have any control over that so we can't even figure out exactly what's going on. I don't think it's in our city's best interest to find out something bad happened. I think it's best that we try to provide a safe, protective environment for the children in the school system," said Igliozzi.

The Rhode Island ACLU issued a statement saying the proposal "will do little to solve the school problems it is designed to address. The type of surveillance that this proposal envisions would treat schools like prisons, and create an oppressive atmosphere in the classroom."

There is no word on how much the cameras would cost--or how the city would pay for it--but Igliozzi says it's worth the cost to protect the city's children.

The proposal now heads to the finance and education committees for review.

© WLNE-TV / ABC6 2017