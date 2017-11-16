Councilor proposes installing cameras in all Providence classroo - ABC6 - Providence, RI and New Bedford, MA News, Weather

Councilor proposes installing cameras in all Providence classrooms

Posted: Updated:

By John Krinjak

Email: jkrinjak@abc6.com

Twitter: @johnkrinjakABC6

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) -- If you have a child in the Providence school system, big brother could soon be watching them.

A proposal to put cameras in all classrooms was introduced by Councilor John Igliozzi at Thursday night's council meeting.

"When a child goes into the school grounds they have an expectation of safety," said Igliozzi.

Right now the city's schools currently have cameras--most are outside, with some in hallways.

"We're talking about expanding the camera system within the school system to include classrooms, cafeterias, auditoriums, and all those types of areas where there's interaction between students to students, students to faculty. And therefore, if anything occurs, we can get to the issue quick, fast and address it," said Igliozzi.

The move follows allegations that a gym teacher at Harry Kizirian Elementary School molested several girls, as well as a violent incident between a student and an administrator at Central High School. 

"Everybody had video. Everybody had film. Except the school department," said Igliozzi.

Igliozzi says it's crucial that schools at least have the same tools as students to investigate these incidents, and prevent so many staff from being put on administrative leave--a number he puts close to 60 right now. 

"Unfortunately, when these interactions occur, usually we see it on YouTube from one of the children's phones. But the fundamental difference is, we don't have any control over that so we can't even figure out exactly what's going on. I don't think it's in our city's best interest to find out something bad happened. I think it's best that we try to provide a safe, protective environment for the children in the school system," said Igliozzi.

The Rhode Island ACLU issued a statement saying the proposal "will do little to solve the school problems it is designed to address. The type of surveillance that this proposal envisions would treat schools like prisons, and create an oppressive atmosphere in the classroom."

There is no word on how much the cameras would cost--or how the city would pay for it--but Igliozzi says it's worth the cost to protect the city's children.

The proposal now heads to the finance and education committees for review.  

© WLNE-TV / ABC6 2017

Powered by Frankly
Section
News
Weather
Sports
Advertise with Us
Entertainment
Community
Health
Video
Tools
RSS Headlines
Facebook/Twitter
Feedback/Contact Us
Submit a Story
About
News Staff Bios
Program Schedule
Sales
Public File Online
Jobs

10 Orms Street Providence, R.I. 02904
401-453-8000

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WLNE.
All Rights Reserved.

For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.