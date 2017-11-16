Councilor calls for evaluation of Providence Police policies after deadly shooting

By John Krinjak

Email: jkrinjak@abc6.com

Twitter: @johnkrinjakABC6

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) -- A week after a deadly officer-involved shooting on I-95, one city councilor wants to see Providence Police take a hard look at how they respond to certain calls.

Councilwoman Nirva LaFortune is calling for the department to closely evaluate their high-speed pursuit policy and de-escalation tactics.

This comes after Joseph Santos was shot and killed by police after leading them on a high-speed chase and ramming cars on an I-95 on-ramp.

Police also believed a suspect who had stolen a police cruiser earlier may have been in Santos' truck.

LaFortune says she believes the shooting highlights defects in the department's policies.

"There are definitely unanswered questions, and the public is asking those questions and I think it's really important for us to be transparent. And so as a concerned citizen, as an elected official, we're held accountable and I think it's important to hold our police officers accountable," said LaFortune.

Councilman Nicholas Narducci spoke out Thursday night in defense of police, saying they handled the situation well.

Providence Police have said the use of deadly force was justified.

© WLNE-TV / ABC6 2017