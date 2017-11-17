Blackstone Police investigate overnight explosion - ABC6 - Providence, RI and New Bedford, MA News, Weather

Blackstone Police investigate overnight explosion

By: News Staff

BLACKSTONE, Mass. (WLNE) — Blacktone Police are investigating an overnight explosion that damaged a vehicle that was parked in front of a home.

The incident happened on Lakeshore Drive at approximately 6:15 p.m. Thursday.

Preliminary investigation determined that the car had been damaged by an explosive device of some kind, possibly a pipe bomb.

Police believe the resident was targeted and not a random act.

No one was injured in the explosion.

“I want to stress first and foremost that we do not believe that there is any danger to the community and that this does not appear to have been a random act,” said Chief Ross Atstupenas of the Blackstone Police Department.

Massachusetts State Police Bomb Squad and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives are assisting in the investigation.

