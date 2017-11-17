Rhode Island animal welfare grants

By: News Staff

Email: news@abc6.com

Twitter: @ABC6

EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — The Rhode Island Foundation is celebrating having awarded almost half a million dollars to local organizations that help animals.

The foundation has given out grants totaling $470,000 to animal welfare programs that help fund everything from coyote education and seal rescues to spay and neuter procedures for pets of needy owners.

The grants went to organizations such as the Potter League, the Rhode Island SPCA, and Stand Up for Animals.

©WLNE-TV / ABC6 2017