Fuel truck catches fire in Cumberland

CUMBERLAND, R.I. (WLNE) — A driver made a morning fuel delivery to a Cumberland landscaping business was injured after his truck caught fire.

The flammable liquid inside the vehicle prompted the immediate evacuation of workers and neighbors.

Neighbors told ABC6 News that they heard a loud bang and then saw smoke and flames.

Photos sent to ABC6 from a witness show a ball of fire to the left of the fuel truck parked outside the “Sitescapes” garage on Mendon Road.

A worker with Henry Oil was making a delivery at approximately 8:10 a.m. Friday when something went wrong.

The fire chief told ABC6 that the driver suffered burns to his face and was taken to Rhode Island Hospital.

Everyone else including employees and neighbors were able to make it out of harms way.

“There are a lot of things that could have gone drastically wrong at this period of time that didn’t so we’re fortunate that didn't happen,” said Chief Kenneth Finlfay of the Cumberland Fire Department.

Chief Finlfay was referring in particular to the added danger due to the fuel.

Firefighters using a special tactic involving spray foam to get control over the flames. Between the vehicle and the building, the fire chief estimates that cost of the damage to be at about a quarter million dollars.

At the moment, there is no word on a cause.

