Students release new PawSox renderings; Leaders provide update on process

A group of Yale architecture students showed off a series of renderings for a new PawSox stadium at Slater Mill in Pawtucket to a group including the city’s mayor and PawSox President Friday morning.

President Charles Steinberg calls the new ideas a “catalyst for conversation.”

He says they're waiting just like everyone else to see whether the General Assembly will pass the $83 million plan for the site.

"We are certainly waiting with bated breath as are other cities of course. But, we are fully respectful of the process,” said Steinberg.

The Senate Finance Committee held a series of hearings across the state earlier this year getting public input on the proposal.

The House Finance Committee also held its own series of hearings.

"I am truly truly concerned that the longer that this goes on the opportunity for Worcester and other communities taking over. This is about Pawtucket, this is about the state of Rhode Island and it needs to happen,” said Pawtucket Mayor Donald Grebien.

We're told the Senate Finance Committee is waiting on a report from the Auditor General. After they get that information they can put together their report.

The Senate President, Dominick Ruggerio, says he is still open to a vote before the end of the year if time permits.

House Speaker Nick Mattiello says there are no plans for a vote in the House this year. He also says that the Senate is taking the lead on this issue and that he is waiting to see if they pass a bill.

"It's our desire that we can make this work. I think that everything we have done has demonstrated that. It's not up to us to dictate the rate of a public process,” said Steinberg.

