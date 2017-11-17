Driver missing following serious crash - ABC6 - Providence, RI and New Bedford, MA News, Weather

Driver missing following serious crash

By: News Staff

MANSFIELD, M.A. (WLNE) — Police are scratching their heads after the driver was nowhere to be found following a serious crash.

First responding officers were dispatched to the area of Gilbert Street and Otis Street around 1:10 a.m., where they saw a heavily damaged car on its side in the middle of the road.

However, when officers went to check for an operator, they found no one was inside.

“Officers learned from witnesses that the operator fled the vehicle on foot,” said Mansfield Police.

The surrounding area was searched thoroughly, but nothing was found. The search was called off around 3:00 a.m.

The crash remains under investigation at this time, but if you know anything about this crash, you are strongly encouraged to contact the Mansfield Police Department at: 508-261-7300.

