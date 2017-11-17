Newport Police seek surf shop shoplifter - ABC6 - Providence, RI and New Bedford, MA News, Weather

Newport Police seek surf shop shoplifter

Courtesy of the Newport Police Department Courtesy of the Newport Police Department

By: News Staff

NEWPORT, R.I. (WLNE) — Newport Police are seeking a woman who allegedly stole from a local surf shop.

On November 11th, a woman with brown hair was seen on surveillance footage was seen stealing a dress from Break Water Surf Shop.

Police need your help identifying the woman with brown hair, as well as the blonde woman she was with.

Anyone with any information leading to the identification of these women, please contact the Newport Police Department and ask for Detective Wuest at:  (401) 847-1306.

