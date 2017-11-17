Men sentenced in "Captain Freddy" murder

By: Chloe Leshner

cleshner@abc6.com

@cleshnerabc6

PROVIDENCE (WLNE) -- The two men who beat an elderly man to death over his lottery winnings learn their fate.

The victim's son spoke at the sentencing today, he didn't address the two men who killed his dad directly, but spoke about the hole left in his family after the brutal crime.

An emotional day in court for the family of Fernando Silva as the men responsible for his murder received their sentences

"Thus robbing his family of a cherished loved one, robbing those who knew him of his wisdom, humor and good will," says Kenneth Silva, in a statement he read in court.

Known as Captain Freddy, 70 year old Silva was brutally beat to death on his boat in 2015 by Richard Baribault and Troy Gunderway over Keno winnings.

They attempted to cover up their crime before leaving his body to rot for 2 weeks.

"He was awoken to Baribault, a former golden gloves boxer, punching him in the face multiple times," says Matthew Lamountain, Assistant Attorney General.

Both men spoke in court today, apologizing to the family but Baribault still denying he did it, despite a jury unanimously finding him guilty in July.

"It's horrible what happened to him but I'm not going to admit to something I didn't do," says Baribault.

Gunderway was emotional when addressing the family saying, "god bless the Silva family, Fernando Silva rest in peace."

Gunderway plead guilty to the crime and gave information on his accomplice to police, resulting in a lesser sentence of 55 years in prison, 35 to serve.

But Baribault was found guilty of the murder, sentenced today to life in prison

"Today is about actions and consequences. Today is about justice for Fernando Silva, the man that you murdered," says Justice Brian Stern.

Baribault was also given a 10 year sentence for conspiracy and Gunderway is already serving time for that crime.

