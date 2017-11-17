Man arrested for slew of robberies - ABC6 - Providence, RI and New Bedford, MA News, Weather

Man arrested for slew of robberies

Posted: Updated:
Seamus Simcock . Courtesy of Pawtucket Police Seamus Simcock . Courtesy of Pawtucket Police

By: News Staff

Email: news@abc6.com

Twitter: @ABC6

PAWTUCKET, R.I. (WLNE) — A man wanted for his connection to several robberies in Pawtucket has been arrested.

Seamus Simcock, 36, of Central Ave, was arrested following a 2-month long investigation by the Major Crimes Unit.

Simcock was wanted for two bank robberies that occurred at a TD Bank and Citizen’s Bank robberies on August 23rd and September 5th of this year.

Police said Simcock was arraigned on Thursday at District Court on two counts of 2nd Degree Robbery and was held on $50,000 surety bail.

No further information is available at this time.

©WLNE-TV / ABC6 2017

Powered by Frankly
Section
News
Weather
Sports
Advertise with Us
Entertainment
Community
Health
Video
Tools
RSS Headlines
Facebook/Twitter
Feedback/Contact Us
Submit a Story
About
News Staff Bios
Program Schedule
Sales
Public File Online
Jobs

10 Orms Street Providence, R.I. 02904
401-453-8000

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WLNE.
All Rights Reserved.

For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.