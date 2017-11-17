Man arrested for slew of robberies

By: News Staff

PAWTUCKET, R.I. (WLNE) — A man wanted for his connection to several robberies in Pawtucket has been arrested.

Seamus Simcock, 36, of Central Ave, was arrested following a 2-month long investigation by the Major Crimes Unit.

Simcock was wanted for two bank robberies that occurred at a TD Bank and Citizen’s Bank robberies on August 23rd and September 5th of this year.

Police said Simcock was arraigned on Thursday at District Court on two counts of 2nd Degree Robbery and was held on $50,000 surety bail.

No further information is available at this time.

