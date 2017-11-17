What overcame Warwick officers during the CCRI hazmat? - ABC6 - Providence, RI and New Bedford, MA News, Weather

What overcame Warwick officers during the CCRI hazmat?

Posted: Updated:

By: News Staff

Email: news@abc6.com

Twitter: @ABC6

WARWICK, R.I. (WLNE) — Warwick Police announced on Friday that officers were exposed to a cocktail of narcotics during an investigation near CCRI on November 2nd.

Trace amounts of cocaine, heroin, and fentanyl were revealed in a toxicology report, police said in a Facebook post.

Officers were initially investigating a homeless encampment located in the woods between the CCRI campus and Kent Hospital, when they were overcome by the substances that were at the time, were unknown.

The small amount of drugs still presented a threat to the police men there who were affected.

The location of the encampment was on Kent Hospital property and they have since cleaned up where the exposure occurred.

Police remind residents that and first responders to take due care when handling suspected controlled substances.

As was the case in this incident, even a few grains of fentanyl or carfentanyl can be lethal.

©WLNE-TV / ABC6 2017

Powered by Frankly
Section
News
Weather
Sports
Advertise with Us
Entertainment
Community
Health
Video
Tools
RSS Headlines
Facebook/Twitter
Feedback/Contact Us
Submit a Story
About
News Staff Bios
Program Schedule
Sales
Public File Online
Jobs

10 Orms Street Providence, R.I. 02904
401-453-8000

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WLNE.
All Rights Reserved.

For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.