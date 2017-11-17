What overcame Warwick officers during the CCRI hazmat?

By: News Staff

WARWICK, R.I. (WLNE) — Warwick Police announced on Friday that officers were exposed to a cocktail of narcotics during an investigation near CCRI on November 2nd.

Trace amounts of cocaine, heroin, and fentanyl were revealed in a toxicology report, police said in a Facebook post.

Officers were initially investigating a homeless encampment located in the woods between the CCRI campus and Kent Hospital, when they were overcome by the substances that were at the time, were unknown.

The small amount of drugs still presented a threat to the police men there who were affected.

The location of the encampment was on Kent Hospital property and they have since cleaned up where the exposure occurred.

Police remind residents that and first responders to take due care when handling suspected controlled substances.

As was the case in this incident, even a few grains of fentanyl or carfentanyl can be lethal.

