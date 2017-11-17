UPDATE: Two women in stable condition following head-on collisio - ABC6 - Providence, RI and New Bedford, MA News, Weather

UPDATE: Two women in stable condition following head-on collision in Pawtucket

PAWTUCKET, R.I. (WLNE) — Police tell ABC6 that two women are in stable condition following a Friday night crash in Pawtucket.

The two women were rushed to the hospital after crashing at the intersection of Broadway and Benefit Street Friday night.

Crews were initially called to the scene around 10:30 p.m. Upon arrival two cars were seen with heavy front end damage. Fire officials told ABC6 News it appeared to be a head-on crash. 

One operator was extricated from the car with help from the jaws of life. 

The crash remains under investigation, and no further information is available at this time.  

