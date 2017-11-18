Family Court finalizes 21 adoptions for National Adoption Day - ABC6 - Providence, RI and New Bedford, MA News, Weather

Family Court finalizes 21 adoptions for National Adoption Day

By News Staff

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) – The Rhode Island Family Court finalized 21 adoptions with 15 different families Saturday at their 14th Annual National Adoption Day.

The celebration, sponsored by many local companies, aimed to raise awareness for the adoption process and the hardworking people and families that make it happen.

“This is the most exciting day of the year for the Family Court”, says Chief Judge Michael Forte, “We are thrilled and honored to be a part of finding new homes and families for our most disadvantaged children”.

Governor Gina Raimondo spoke at the event, stating “Every child deserves a safe and loving home. After today, 15 families will have 21 new faces around the Thanksgiving table. Thank you to every parent who opens their heart and their home to a child in need”.

Through contributions from community sponsors, costumed characters, mascots, and a balloon artist welcomed and entertained the children, while professional photographers took portraits of the new “Forever Families” and will be donating framed prints to each family in order to forever commemorate the moment.

