Brown Loses To Columbia In Season Finale, Finishes Winless in Ivy League

Columbia earned a second place finish in the Ivy League season with a 24-6 win over Brown Saturday afternoon at Wien Stadium's Robert Kraft Field. The Bears outgained the Lions by a 324-275 margin in total yards, but were only able to get into the end zone once.

Columbia completed its turn-around season with a second-place finish in the Ivy League, putting together an 8-2 overall record, 5-2 in league play, and posting the most wins by a Lions' team since 1996. Yale won the Ivy League title outright with a 6-1 league record after defeating Harvard, 24-3, this afternoon.

After starting the season with wins in two of their first three games, the Bears were unable to get in the win column in their last seven games, finishing the season with a 2-8 overall mark, 0-7 in the Ivy League.

Brown's 2017 season is considered an anomaly under head coach Phil Estes, who has finished in the top half of the Ivy League standings in 16 of his 20 years as the Bears' mentor.

Bears' senior defensive end Richard Jarvis (Watertown, MA) capped-off his brilliant career with six tackles and a quarterback sack. For Jarvis it was career sack 16.5, second all-time at Brown.

The Bears' defense had 10 tackles for a loss, including six quarterback sacks, and was paced by sophomore defensive tackle Michael Hoecht (Oakwood, Ohio) with nine total tackles and a career high three quarterback sacks. Senior safety Connor Coughlin (Medford, NY) had eight tackles and junior Daniel Aidman (Austin, TX) added seven tackles.

Brown quarterback Thomas Linta (Branford, CT) went the distance and completed 30-of-60 passes for 263 yards and a touchdown. He threw to seven different targets with sophomore Jaelon Blandburg (Orange County, CA) making seven receptions for 57 yards.

Lions quarterback Anders Hill threw for 179 yards, completing 19-of-26 passes and a touchdown. Wide receiver Josh Wainwright made a career high 13 passes for 127 yards, finishing the season with over 1,000 receiving yards.

Columbia got on the scoreboard first when Josh Bean scored on a one yard run up the middle on a direct snap to give the Lions a 7-0 advantage with 2:17 left in the quarter. The one-yard run capped an 87-yard, 13 play scoring drive for the Lions.

With Brown punting from its own 20-yard line, Columbia's Cooper Wilson burst through the line, blocked the punt, and Justin Woodley recovered it in the end zone with 4:04 left in the half to give the Lions a 14-0 lead.

A 30-yard third quarter field goal by Columbia's by Oren Milstein with 4:22 remaining in the third quarter gave the Lions a 17-0 lead.

Brown's offense got moving at the end of the second quarter with a 75 yard, 10 play, d scoring drive, capped off by a three-yard Linta to sophomore Livingstone Harriott (Central Islip, NY) touchdown pass with 52 seconds remaining in the quarter, to pull the Bears to within 17-6 of the Lions.

Brown will get its next opportunity to return to the gridiron next September when the Bears flying out to San Luis Obispo, California, to open its 2018 season against Cal Poly on September 15, 2018.