Friars Hockey Rallies From Four Goals Down To Tie Merrimack, 6-6

Erik Foley had a team-high four points and Shane Kavanagh got the equalizer with 2:59 to play as the No. 10/9 Providence College men's hockey team rallied from a 5-1 deficit to earn a 6-6 tie at Merrimack on Saturday night at Lawler Rink.

SCORE

No. 10/9 Providence -- 6 | Merrimack -- 6

RECORDS

Providence -- 7-4-1 (4-3-1 HEA) | Merrimack -- 2-7-3 (1-4-1 HEA)

VENUE

Lawler Rink -- North Andover, Mass.

GOALIES

Hawkey (PC) -- 5 saves; Mollot-Hill -- 15 saves

Pantano (MC) -- 36 saves

NOTES

- The Warriors got off and running with five first period goals -- led by Ludvig Larsson, Jace Hennig, and Jared Kolquist who each tallied a goal and two assists in the opening 20 minutes.

- After Merrimack opened with a 2-0 lead, the Friars cut the deficit in half as Vimal Sukumaran notched his third of the season, putting a centering feed from Robbie Hennessey into the back of the net. The assist was Hennessey's first point of the season.

- Merrimack added three more goals in the final 10 minutes, including Kolquist's slap shot from the point with 1.2 seconds remaining.

- Despite the score, the Friars held an 11-10 advantage in shots after one period.

- Gabe Mollot-Hill started the second period in goal for the Friars for his second collegiate appearance and first since Oct. 21 at Clarkson.

- The Friars rallied for three goals in the span of 2:57 in the second period to cut the Merrimack lead to 5-4.

- Erik Foley notched his fifth and sixth goals of the season, following by defenseman Spenser Young's second strike of the season moments later to make it a one-goal game.

- After the Warriors took a 6-4 lead on the power play just 24 seconds into the third period, Providence kept grinding and eventually leveled things up at 6-6.

- Jacob Bryson made it a 6-5 game at 9:36 of the third with his first goal of the season on a wrist shot from the top of the slot.

- Shane Kavanagh's second strike of the season with 2:59 to play got the Friars even after out-shooting the Warriors 13-7 in the final stanza.

- Foley's four points matched a career-high for the junior, who last recorded four points against UConn on Feb. 10, 2017.

- Mollot-Hill stopped 15-of-16 shots he faced to earn his first NCAA decision.

- Senior Robbie Hennessey recorded his first-career multi-point game with two assists.

- Sukumaran has recorded two-point efforts in two of his last three games and has now posted five career multi-point games in 36 games played.

- Saturday marked the first 6-6 tie for the Friars since March 3, 2000, vs. Maine.

HOW THEY SCORED

1-0 (MC) -- 1:54/1st -- PP -- Sami Tavernier (Seney, Kolquist) -- Slap shot from the top of the circles over the blocker of Hawkey.

2-0 (MC) -- 7:24/1st -- EV -- Alex Carle (Hennig, Larsson) -- Wrist shot from the top of the circles through a screen.

2-1 (PC) -- 7:39/1st -- EV -- Vimal Sukumaran (Hennessey) -- Putback of a loose puck after Hennessey centered it from the corner.

3-1 (MC) -- 11:52/1st -- EV -- Jace Hennig (Larsson, Kolquist) -- 2-on-0 cross-crease pass from Larsson to Hennig for a one-timer.

4-1 (MC) -- 17:06/1st -- EV -- Ludvig Larsson (McBride) -- Snap shot from the bottom of the circle over the short side shoulder of Hawkey.

5-1 (MC) -- 19:58/1st -- PP -- Jared Kolquist (Hennig, Seney) -- Slap shot through a screen from the point.

5-2 (PC) -- 6:09/2nd -- PP -- Erik Foley (Wilkins, Pinho) -- Wrist shot from the slot over the blocker of Pantano.

5-3 (PC) -- 8:30/2nd -- PP -- Erik Foley (Wilkins, Bryson) -- Rebound off a Wilkins shot at the right post.

5-4 (PC) -- 9:06/2nd -- EV -- Spenser Young (Sukumaran, Mirageas) -- Wrap-around that banked in off a Merrimack skate.

6-4 (MC) - :24/3rd -- PP -- Ludvig Larsson (Hennig, Kolquist) -- Loose puck in front of Mollot-Hill that Larsson fired five-hole.

6-5 (PC) -- 9:36/3rd -- EV -- Jacob Bryson (Foley, Duhaime) -- Wrist shot through traffic from the top of the circles.

6-6 (PC) -- 17:01/3rd -- EV -- Shane Kavanagh (Hennessey, Foley) -- Gathered a loose puck off the faceoff and tucked a shot through the legs of Pantano.

PC GAME HIGHS

Goals: Foley (2)

Assists: Foley (2), Hennessey (2), Wilkins (2)

Points: Foley (4)

Shots: Foley (6)

POWER PLAYS

Providence -- 2/6

Merrimack -- 3/6

SHOTS

Providence -- 42

Merrimack -- 26

UP NEXT

Providence will participate in the 2017 Friendship Four in Belfast, Northern Ireland next weekend. The Friars will battle Maine in a Hockey East match-up on Friday (Nov. 24) before playing either Clarkson or RPI on Saturday (Nov. 25). Both games can be seen live on NESN (Fri.) and NESN Plus (Sat.).

