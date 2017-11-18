Towson Scores 21 Unanswered Points To Hand Rhody Season Ending Loss

Towson scored 21 unanswered points to hand Rhode Island a 29-10 defeat in the season finale for both schools Saturday afternoon.

Rhode Island (3-8, 2-6 CAA Football) led 10-8 midway through the second quarter following a C.J. Carrick 22-yard field goal. However, from there Towson (5-6, 3-5 CAA Football) scored the next three touchdowns to secure the victory.

After Rhody's defense forced a three-and-out on the game's opening drive, Rhode Island drive the ball down to the Tiger 1-yard line. A false start on third down moved the ball back to the 6-yard line, but JaJuan Lawson scored on the next play, running in a quarterback draw as Rhode Island took the early 7-0 lead at 9:05 of the first quarter. The Rams converted a pair of third downs to keep the drive alive.

Towson responded by driving all the way to the Rhode Island 1-yard line on its ensuing possession. However, Tyrone Barge forced a fumble that was recovered by Monte Sinisi, stopping the drive. The Tigers did get points a few snaps later. Rhode Island lined up to punt out of its end zone, but the snap went out of the end zone for a safety, making the score 7-2.

Towson took its first lead early in the second quarter. Ryan Stover connected with Sam Gallahan on a 33-yard touchdown pass with 9:26 left in the half. Rhody's Tez Wilson broke up the pass on the two-point conversion to keep the score 8-7.



Rhode Island came right back with a 14-play, 76-yard drive that culminated in a 22-yard field goal by C.J. Carrick to put the Rams ahead, 10-8. Rhody ate 7:30 off the clock with the 14-play, 76-yard drive. It was the second longest possession for the Rams this season.

The Tigers struck quickly, moving 52 yards in three plays. Stover hit Jabari Allen for a 21-yard touchdown to help Towson move back in front 15-10 with less than a minute left before halftime.

It became a two-score game midway through the third quarter when Stover hit Shane Leatherby for a 13-yard scoring strike. The extra point put the Tigers ahead 22-10. Stover added a 2-yard touchdown pass to Ellis Knudson – his fourth touchdown pass of the day – in the fourth quarter to salt the game away.

Inside the Box Score

With 87 all-purpose yards Saturday, Harold Cooper finished his career with 4,765 for his career to move into third place all-time in Rhode Island history. Cooper passed Chris Poirier (4,691 yards from 1985-89) on the all-time list. Brandon Johnson-Farrell (5,083) and Cy Butler (5,380) are the only Rhode Island players to finish with more career yardage.

The fumble forced by redshirt sophomore Tyrone Barge in the first quarter was the 14th of the season by the Ram defense. That is tied for the fourth most in a single season in program history.

Redshirt sophomore Momodou Mbye got his second career interception in the first quarter and his third in the fourth quarter. He is the first Ram to intercept two passes in the same game since Jarod Williams had two against Towson on Oct. 10, 2009.

Freshman C.J. Carrick's 22-yard field goal in the second quarter was his ninth of the season. That is the most for a Ram since Louis Feinstein had 11 field goals in 2010.

Sophomore cornerback Rashod Dickerson led the defense with eight tackles.

Redshirt senior Khilyni Kennedy had five tackles.

Junior Tez Wilson finished with six tackles. He also broke up a pass on a two-point conversion attempt.

Rhode Island was 5-for-9 on third down attempts in the first half, but was just 1-for-8 in the second half.

With his 5-yard reception in the second quarter, sophomore Aaron Parker caught a pass for the 18th consecutive game. He finished the season with 51 catches for 823 yards. The 823 yards in the ninth most in a single season in program history.

The safety for Towson was the first by a Rhode Island opponent in 20 games since Stony Brook's Ousmane Camara forced one on Nov. 14, 2015.

The anchor bearer was redshirt junior quarterback JaJuan Lawson.

Rhode Island's RECON-RAM Players of the Week were freshman quarterback Jahkari Grant and freshman linebacker Jake Fire.