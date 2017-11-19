Third Time's A Charm: North Kingstown Wins Division I State Cham - ABC6 - Providence, RI and New Bedford, MA News, Weather

Third Time's A Charm: North Kingstown Wins Division I State Championship

After reaching the state championship for two straight years and coming up short, North Kingstown is finally bringing home the gold.

The black and gold swept Coventry 3-0 in the Division I state championship, wrapping up an undefeated season.

 

