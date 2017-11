North Attleboro rallied from an 15-14 halftime deficit, and beat Tewksbury Memorial 29-21 in the Massachusetts Division III state semifinal.



The Red Rocketeers took control in the second half when Nathan Pearce capped off an eight minute Big Red drive with an eight yard touchdown run.



North Attleboro will meet St. John's Shrewsbury Saturday, December 2nd, at 4pm at Gillette Stadium