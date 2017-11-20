Local restaurant prepares to feed hundreds for Thanksgiving

By: Chloe Leshner

WOONSOCKET, R.I. (WLNE) -- A local restaurant is pulling out all the stops to feed hundreds on Thanksgiving. The family owned restaurant has been doing this for years and they collect donations all year round so they can serve the free meal.

Thanksgiving is all about family and food and this Woonsocket family business brings together the best of both to ensure even strangers feel loved on Thanksgiving.

It's a busy week at Missy's Family Restaurant, even after business hours, the cooking doesn't stop. They're getting a jump start on preparing 38 turkeys for a Thanksgiving meal open to anyone.

"It doesn't matter where you come from, come here if you want a nice hot meal and that's how we are, we feed you, we make you full, if you want to take some home if you have a place to go, feel free," says Roland Bauchemin.

At Missy's, family is in the name. They've been serving the free meal for decades.

"We do it because it's my mothers favorite holiday ever," says Tabitha Westerhuis.

A tradition started by their mother and now passed on to the youngest family members. every seat will be full on Thursday and every person will be made to feel welcome.

"I'm not going to say no to anybody. My slogan is if you make a million dollars and are lonely come on in and eat, we'll make you happy," says Westerhuis.

For those who can't leave the house, Missy's delivers. Already 50 orders have been placed.

They collect money year round to buy the food but the giving doesn't stop with the meal. They've been collecting coats, hats and gloves, also ready to be handed out on Thanksgiving.

"I don't want them to leave just on a full stomach, I want them to be warm as well," says Westerhuis.

The free meal begins at 12:30 on Thursday. They've set a goal to feed 300 people and any leftovers will be donated to homeless shelters.

