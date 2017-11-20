Carjacking in North Attleboro under investigation

By: News Staff

NORTH ATTLEBORO, Mass. (WLNE) — Police are still searching for the brazen carjacker who stole from an elderly woman right in her driveway.

The woman was coming home from the grocery store when the car jacking happened.

Massachusetts State Police told ABC6 News that troopers were assisting officers in North Attleboro after a car was stolen from Briggs Nursery on Kelley Blvd Monday afternoon.

The victim, who is in her 70’s and the owner of Briggs Nursery, is the owner of the car.

Family of the victim says the suspect followed her as she drove into the garage and showed her a gun. He then took off in her jeep ditching it about 2 miles later with the groceries still inside, but not her purse.

The victim’s husband says he was coming home as the suspect drove off. He says his wife is doing okay.

Police described the suspect a s tall, thin Hispanic male with a mustache or goatee. He was wearing as a dark colored sweatshirt and gray sweatpants at the time of the carjacking.

The car was later found near Bishop Feehan High School, which prompted the school to be put on lockdown for a time.

Police hope surveillance footage from the nursery will help them find the carjacker.

Officials are also looking into a possible connection to another case in Walpole about two hours later.

