Rhode Island's senators react to allegations against Franken

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — U.S. Sens. Jack Reed and Sheldon Whitehouse say allegations of improper conduct involving Sen. Al Franken must be investigated fully by the Senate Ethics Committee and they're not calling on the Minnesota Democrat to resign at this point.

The Rhode Island Democrats said Monday they trust in the Senate's process.

Lindsay Menz told CNN Franken put his hand on her bottom while posing for a picture at the Minnesota State Fair in 2010.

Menz's story comes days after a Los Angeles broadcaster, Leeann Tweeden, accused Franken of forcibly kissing her during a 2006 USO tour.

Whitehouse says an ethics investigation is a mechanism for fact-finding and holding people accountable.

Reed says the committee should consider the allegations thoroughly and quickly.

A handful of Democrats have called for Franken to resign.

