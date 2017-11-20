Suspect Sought From Armed Robbery in Fall River

By: News Staff

FALL RIVER, MA (WLNE) - Fall River Police are investigating an incident where a 24-year-old female victim stated that she was robbed Friday evening on Pleasant Street.

The victim said the unknown male suspect grabbed her left elbow and pointed a sharp object in her lower back. She told police that she opened her purse and the suspect reached and stole cash and then swatted her purse to the ground.

The victim described to the police that the male suspect was approximately 40-years-old and 5’8” to 5’10”.

The suspect is believed to be Hispanic with a medium build and had salt and pepper hair. He was last seen wearing gray sweatpants and a checkered shirt.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Fall River Police Officer John Aquiar at: 508-324-2802 or call anonymously on the TIPS line at 508-672-8477.

