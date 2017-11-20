PC Sees Improvement Heading Into Belmont Game

The Friars will return action when they play Belmont in their fourth and final game of the 2K Classic on Wednesday, November 22 at the Dunkin' Donuts Center at 7 p.m. on FS1. The Friars defeated Saint Louis, 90-63, November 17 to win the 2K Classic at Madison Square Garden. Friars All-Time Versus Belmont: Wednesday's game will be the first meeting ever between Belmont and the Friars. The Bruins compete in the Ohio Valley Conference. The Friars have played one team all-time from the Ohio Valley Conference and have posted a 4-0 mark against Austin Peay.

Scouting The Bruins: Belmont enters the game with a 4-1 record. The Bruins, who have won four straight games, defeated Vanderbilt (69-60), Middle Tennessee State (69-63), Houston Baptist (93-88) and Seattle (90-77). The team's only defeat was a season-opening loss at Washington (86-82). Belmont was picked first of 12 teams in the preseason Ohio Valley poll. Senior forward Amanze Egekeze leads the team in scoring, averaging 19.8 points per game. Dylan Windler is second on the team in scoring (16.0) and first in rebounding (12.0)

as he averages a double-double. Head Coach Rick Byrd is in his 32nd season at Belmont.

Friars In In-Season Tournaments: Wednesday's game will be the Friars' fourth of four games in the 2K Classic. Providence won its first three games of the 2K Classic with an 84-55 victory over Houston Baptist on November 10, a 77-70 win over Washington on November 16 at Madison Square Garden and a victory in the championship game over Saint Louis, 90-63, on November 17 at MSG.