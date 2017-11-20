Former Patriots Wide Receiver Terry Glenn Dies in Car Crash - ABC6 - Providence, RI and New Bedford, MA News, Weather

Former Patriots Wide Receiver Terry Glenn Dies in Car Crash

Posted: Updated:

Officials say former Cowboys receiver Terry Glenn has died following a one-vehicle rollover traffic accident near Dallas that left his fianc?e slightly hurt.
       
The Dallas County Medical Examiner's office says Glenn died shortly before 1 a.m. Monday at Parkland Memorial Hospital in Dallas. The ex-Ohio State standout was 43.        

Irving police are investigating the cause of the wreck at 12:18 a.m. on eastbound Highway 114. Police spokeswoman Chelsey Jones says Glenn, who lived in the Dallas area, was driving when the vehicle left the highway, struck a concrete barrier and rolled. Glenn was ejected.  Jones says his fiance suffered minor injuries. Her name and further details weren't released.        

Glenn played 12 seasons in the NFL, from 1996 to 2007, with the New England Patriots, the Green Bay Packers and the Cowboys.
 

