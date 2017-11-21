Young boy's wish to go to Disney is granted

By Alana Cerrone

acerrone@abc6.com

@Alana_Cerrone

NEW BEDFORD, Mass. (WLNE) - At first Devin Sullivan had no idea why New Bedford police officers brought him to their headquarters. The 10-year-old, who is battling cystic fibrosis, had always wanted to go back to Disney World, which reminded him of his beloved grandfather, who was a police officer

"Before my grandfather was sick and died, we went there with him."

Today, Devin was surprised with the news that Make-a-Wish Massachusetts and Rhode Island and the New Bedford Police Department made that happen.

The trip will be a fun break from hospital visits, but also a chance for Devin to relive special moments.

"I got to spend time with him [there] before he died.”

He also says he admires police officers like his grandfather, and dreams of walking in his footsteps.

“Hopefully when I got older I can make it into the S.W.A.T."

And fortunately for Devin, he's learning his dreams do come true.

