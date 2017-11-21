No charges against Central High School assistant principal - ABC6 - Providence, RI and New Bedford, MA News, Weather

No charges against Central High School assistant principal

Posted: Updated:

By: News Staff

Email: news@abc6.com

Twitter: @ABC6

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — The Central High School assistant principal who resigned after he was caught on camera grappling with a student will not face criminal charges, according to the Providence Police Department.

Police say they have closed the investigation into Thomas Bacon and they cannot say whether the 15-year-old student was charged.

The cell phone video captured Bacon pinning the teen to the ground during the altercation back in October.

