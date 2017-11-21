Walmart in North Kingstown re-opened after hazmat incident

By: News Staff

NORTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. (WLNE) — A local Walmart has been re-opened Tuesday evening after being closed for a hazmat incident earlier.

According to the North Kingstown Fire Department, a odor of gas was detected in the pharmacy area of the Walmart on Ten Rod Road around 1:45 p.m.

When employees started hearing complaints of coughing from multiple patrons, the store was evacuated.

Of the fifteen people evaluated by North Kingstown EMS professionals, one was transported to the hospital for difficulty breathing.

An air quality test showed that the air was clean Tuesday night, fire officials said.

Authorities believe the HVAC system may have been the cause.

No further information was available at this time.

