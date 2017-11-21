Man facing domestic murder charge in death of girlfriend - ABC6 - Providence, RI and New Bedford, MA News, Weather

Man facing domestic murder charge in death of girlfriend

By: The Associated Press

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — A Rhode Island man accused of killing his live-in girlfriend then telling investigators she had been struck by a car has been indicted on a murder charge.              

Attorney General Peter Kilmartin said Monday that 32-year-old Allen Hanson is charged with domestic murder in the May death of Jennifer Silva.              

Police say they responded to the couple's East Providence home, where they found Silva in a parking lot at the rear of the address. She died at the hospital.             

Hanson identified himself as Silva's boyfriend and said she had been hit by a car. But police determined that she was actually the victim of a “domestic violence altercation.”              

Court records don't list an attorney for Hanson.

