PC & URI Hoops Prepare For Holiday Games & Thanksgiving Festivities

By Nick Coit

ncoit@abc6.com

The PC Friars will host Belmont Wednesday night at 7:00 p.m. at the Dunkin' Donuts Center. Providence will look to improve to 4-1 on the season. While the focus this week is on the opponent, Coach Ed Cooley already has plans for the Thanksgiving holiday for his team, which he shared with the media.

The URI Rams are also playing this week on Turkey Day at 6:00 p.m. against Seton Hall in Brooklyn in the NIT Season Tipoff. Rhody's busy with preparations for the game, but had time to share with the media what the team is thankful for with Thanksgiving coming up.