Bryant Men's Basketball Drops Road Contest At Rutgers - ABC6 - Providence, RI and New Bedford, MA News, Weather

Bryant Men's Basketball Drops Road Contest At Rutgers

Posted: Updated:

By MATT SUGAM
Associated Press

       PISCATAWAY, N.J. (AP) - Corey Sanders responded to his coach calling out his poor practice habits with 18 points and five assists and his backcourt mate Geo Baker had a career-high 29 to lead Rutgers past Bryant 83-54 Tuesday night.

        Rutgers coach Steve Pikiell benched Sanders against Coppin State saying it was for his star guard's lack of effort in practice.

        Sanders hit a jumper, stole a pass and turned it into a highlight-reel dunk before a fast break, alley-oop layup in a 34-second showcase of athleticism. The 6-0 run made it 24-17 with 10:12 left in the first half before Rutgers (5-0) took a 47-34 into the break.

        Baker displayed his outside shooting ability, hitting 7 of 10 shots from 3-point range.

        Bryant (0-4) was led by Ikenna Ndugba, who had 15 points, four assist and three steals.

        BIG PICTURE
        Bryant: The Bulldogs are still searching for their first victory of the season. Fortunately their schedule starts to lighten up for the next couple of weeks after opening at Georgia and N.C. State before hosting Navy.
        Rutgers: The Scarlet Knights continue to feast on inferior opponents. They'll get one more chance to do that before the schedule starts to ramp up with Florida State coming to Piscataway.

        UP NEXT
        Bryant: The Bulldogs are at Hartford on Friday afternoon.
        Rutgers: The Scarlet Knights host East Carolina on Friday afternoon.
 
        AP-WF-11-22-17 0217GMT
 

Powered by Frankly
Section
News
Weather
Sports
Advertise with Us
Entertainment
Community
Health
Video
Tools
RSS Headlines
Facebook/Twitter
Feedback/Contact Us
Submit a Story
About
News Staff Bios
Program Schedule
Sales
Public File Online
Jobs

10 Orms Street Providence, R.I. 02904
401-453-8000

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WLNE.
All Rights Reserved.

For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.