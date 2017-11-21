Patriots Release DE Cassius Marsh, Sign DL Eric Lee Off Buffalo Practice Squad

New England Patriots Press Release

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. – The New England Patriots announced today that they have signed first-year DL Eric Lee from the Buffalo practice squad. Terms of the contract were not announced.

In addition, the Patriots have release DE Cassius Marsh.

Lee, 23, originally entered the NFL as a rookie free agent with the Houston Texans on May 6, 2016 out of South Florida. The 6-foot-3, 260-pounder, spent his rookie season on the Houston practice squad and was released by the Texans prior to the start of the 2017 regular season. Lee joined the Buffalo Bills practice squad on September 5, and was added to the 53-man roster on September 29. He was active for the Bills Week 4 matchup against Atlanta but did not play. Lee was released on October 3 and re-joined the Buffalo practice squad on October 5.

Marsh, 25, was acquired by New England in a trade with Seattle in exchange for a 2018 fifth round draft pick and a 2018 seventh round draft pick on Sept. 2, 2017. The 6-foot-4, 245-pounder was originally drafted by the Seahawks in the fourth round (108th overall) of the 2014 NFL Draft out of UCLA. Marsh has appeared in 46 regular season games with two starts and posted 56 tackles, four sacks, two forced fumbles and one fumble recovery over three-plus seasons. He has also played in four postseason games as a reserve and made one tackle. This season, Marsh played in nine games with one start for the Patriots and tallied 16 tackles, one sack, one forced fumble and three tackles on special teams.