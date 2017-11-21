Lafferty Scores Two Goals To Lead Brown Men's Hockey Past Holy Cross

Brown University Press Release

PROVIDENCE, R.I. – Senior Sam Lafferty (Hollidaysburg, Pa.) scored a pair of goals to lead the Brown men's hockey team past Holy Cross, 4-2, in non-conference action Tuesday night at Meehan Auditorium.

Brown (4-5-0, 3-5-0) captured its second straight win and snapped a three-game skid against the Crusaders. Holy Cross moved to 5-3-5 on the season.

Lafferty scored both of his goals in the second period, including the game winner, while fellow seniors Tim Lappin (St. Charles, Ill.) and Charlie Corcoran(New Canaan, Conn.) also scored for the Bears. Brown outshot the Crusaders, 38-24.

Sophomore Gavin Nieto (Yorba Linda, Calif.) made 22 stops in net for the win. Paul Berrafato recorded 34 saves for the Crusaders.

Holy Cross struck first just 4:41 into the contest. Danny Lopez intercepted the puck in Brown territory, charged toward the net and set up Ryan Ferrill in front for the early lead.

Brown answered right back, however, as Lappin scored his first tally of the season less than two minutes later at 6:17. Alex Brink (Hamilton, N.Y.) put a shot on target after a faceoff in the offensive zone, and was initially denied by Berrafato, but Lappin was right there for a backhanded shot to even the score, 1-1.

Holy Cross regained the lead with a power-play goal at 16:49, when Scott Pooley launched a shot from the right circle for the 2-1 lead at the first intermission. Brown outshot Holy Cross in the first period, 15-7.

Brown took advantage of a 5-on-3 power play early in the second period as Lafferty rifled a shot past Berrafato to even the score, 2-2. Defensemen Joe Maguire (Dix Hills, N.Y.) and Zach Giuttari(Warwick, R.I.) earned assists on the play.

Lafferty added his second of the period at 7:19. Brown rushed through the neutral zone with numbers, before Brent Beaudoin (Londonderry, N.H.) sent a centering pass through the slot, setting up Lafferty for the one-timer into the back of the net.

Brown killed a penalty with five minutes remaining and Corcoran followed with an empty-net goal to seal the win.

Brown returns to action on Friday, Dec. 1 at Union (7 PM).

Video of all Brown men's hockey home contests and all Ivy League games, home and away, will be broadcast live on ivyleague.tv.

Tickets for all Brown men's hockey games can be purchased online, calling the Brown Athletics Ticket Office at (401) 863-2773, or walking up to the Box Office located in the Pizzitola Sports Center, open Monday-Friday, 9 a.m. - 4 p.m.