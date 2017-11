By: News Staff

COVENTRY, R.I. (WLNE) — In theory, it was supposed to a memorable day for all of the right reasons, but the special day for a Coventry couple was memorable for the wrong reason. The company they hired to cater their wedding was a no show. And to make matters worse, they are out hundreds of dollars. ABC6 News Anchor Liz Tufts has the story.

