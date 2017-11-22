HOLIDAY TRAVEL: DOT officials launch travel initiative

By: News Staff

WARWICK, R.I. (WLNE) — Whether it is by plane, train, or automobile, it is going to be a busy couple of days for travel.

According to AAA, 51 million Americans are expected to travel for the holiday. Of them, 75% will be driving while only 23% will be by air.

It may be the calm before the storm at T.F. Green Airport, but if you are traveling by air or car, the common theme is safety.

Rhode Island DOT officials joined religious leaders Tuesday trying a new way to keep drivers safe on the roads this holiday season.

In fact, signs on the highway Wednesday read: “Buckle up faithfully.”

The intention is to raise awareness about highway traffic deaths and to encourage drivers to wear their seatbelts when traveling this holiday season.

“We need to do more to get inside peoples heads and hearts and guide them to act responsibly,” said DOT Director Peter Alviti.

Approximately 300 people are killed in crashes during the Thanksgiving holiday every year across the country. More than half of those accidents involve people who are not wearing their seatbelt.

