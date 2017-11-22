HOLIDAY TRAVEL: DOT officials launch travel initiative - ABC6 - Providence, RI and New Bedford, MA News, Weather

HOLIDAY TRAVEL: DOT officials launch travel initiative

Posted: Updated:

By: News Staff

Email: news@abc6.com

Twitter: @ABC6

WARWICK, R.I. (WLNE) — Whether it is by plane, train, or automobile, it is going to be a busy couple of days for travel.

According to AAA, 51 million Americans are expected to travel for the holiday. Of them, 75% will be driving while only 23% will be by air.

It may be the calm before the storm at T.F. Green Airport, but if you are traveling by air or car, the common theme is safety.

Rhode Island DOT officials joined religious leaders Tuesday trying a new way to keep drivers safe on the roads this holiday season.

In fact, signs on the highway Wednesday read: “Buckle up faithfully.”

The intention is to raise awareness about highway traffic deaths and to encourage drivers to wear their seatbelts when traveling this holiday season.

“We need to do more to get inside peoples heads and hearts and guide them to act responsibly,” said DOT Director Peter Alviti.

Approximately 300 people are killed in crashes during the Thanksgiving holiday every year across the country. More than half of those accidents involve people who are not wearing their seatbelt.

©WLNE-TV / ABC6 2017

Powered by Frankly
Section
News
Weather
Sports
Advertise with Us
Entertainment
Community
Health
Video
Tools
RSS Headlines
Facebook/Twitter
Feedback/Contact Us
Submit a Story
About
News Staff Bios
Program Schedule
Sales
Public File Online
Jobs

10 Orms Street Providence, R.I. 02904
401-453-8000

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WLNE.
All Rights Reserved.

For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.