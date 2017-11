By: News Staff

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Former Providence Police Chief Urbano Prignano Jr. has died.

Family members announced his death Wednesday morning on social media.

Prignano Jr. was police chief for the late Providence Mayor Vincent “Buddy” Cianci for many years.

He was forced out amid scandal in 2001.

Prignano Jr. is survived by his three daughters.

