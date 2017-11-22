Warren man dies in single-car crash - ABC6 - Providence, RI and New Bedford, MA News, Weather

Warren man dies in single-car crash

WARREN, R.I. (WLNE) — A 26-year-old Warren man died after a single-car crash in town Tuesday night.

Lieutenant Roy Borges of the Warren Police Department told ABC6 News that Kyle Geisel was driving on Route 103 at approximately 10:30 p.m. Tuesday, when he lost control of the car, hit a curb at the intersection of Child Street and Long Lane, and struck a tree.

Geisel was taken to the hospital where he died.

Police believe speed was a factor.

