Christmas tree shortage not impacting RI business

WEST GREENWICH, R.I. (WLNE-TV) — It is the most wonderful time of the year and the folks at Big John Leyden’s Tree Farm have been waiting anxiously for it to arrive.

“It is an exciting time for us. We work 10 months out of the year to produce these beautiful trees,” said John Leyden, a second generation grower.

Leyden takes great pride in his 125 acre farm in West Greenwich and was thrilled to hear that this holiday season people are once again pining for his evergreens.

“People, I think, are going back nature. They’re going back to the farm. They’re going back to real trees for real people, which I think is so important. And the millennial are really driving that force out there,” he explained.

As more people trade out the artificial trees, experts warn there could be a shortage in some parts of the country. According to the National Christmas Tree Association, that could lead to fresh cut trees being 5-10% more expensive this year.

Part of the problem is that many farms were stopped from planting so many trees during the recession and are now struggling to catch up. Leyden says from seed to the point where growers can sell their trees is about a 10 to 14 year period.

Not to worry though. Leyden tells ABC6 News that he was prepared for this. For each tree cut two to three more are planted on his farm ensuring the supply is always fresh.

“My crop is the best crop we’ve had,” he said.

Still, if you want that perfect Douglas Fir or Blue Spruce you better get it quick. The tree farm officially opened for the season last weekend and some families have already been out tagging their trees.

The spot has become very popular over the last 40 years and is now part of the Christmas tradition for many Rhode Islanders. Leyden loves hearing all the stories.

“I could listen to them all day long. And we do. One after another they tell the story about how they came out when they were younger and now they have grand children and their babies are coming out,” he said.

Big John Leyden’s has 10 varieties and several sizes including6-8 foot tall ‘family’ and 12-14’ cathedral

