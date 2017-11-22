RI State Sen. speaking out about sexism at state house in new Glamour article

State Senator Gayle Goldin is speaking out about sexual harassment and sexism in the Rhode Island State House in a new online article for Glamour Magazine.

The article is titled: “State Senator Gayle Goldin: Why Speaking Out Against Sexual Harassment Backfires for Women in Office.”

In the article, the Democrat writes in part, "I don't have a salacious story of sexual harassment at the state house. What I have is a story of sexism that permeates our daily lives."

Goldin has spent five years as a state senator. In that time, she says there have been many instances where she was treated differently because she is a woman.

"It's death by a thousand cuts of sexism. It's a throw away comment here or there,” said Goldin in a phone interview with ABC 6 News.

She says the recent uptick of women telling their stories as part of the #MeToo movement gave her the courage to speak up.

"It's just kind of the layering on of the way that women have to constantly decide what they should challenge,” said Goldin.

Goldin shared one example when a male colleague commented about her appearance. She says it’s something way less likely to happen between two male legislators.

"We were discussing policy and he mentioned that he thought I looked pregnant. It was just a throw away comment in the middle of a conversation, but one that immediately took me a back,” said Goldin.

Goldin's comments come a month after State Rep Teresa Tanzi revealed that a fellow representative in a position of power said sexual favors would get her bills to move further.

For Goldin, the hope is that women speaking out will help to change the dynamic moving forward.

"I certainly hope that there will be in this upcoming legislative session more men who are willing to call out that behavior,” said Goldin.

